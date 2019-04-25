NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Thursday, April 24 at 9:18 p.m. officers with the North Little Rock Police Department responded to Coral Street in reference to a subject being shot.

Officers responded quickly to the location and found a victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim sustained a single gunshot wound to the head and was transported to UAMS for treatment of this life threatening injury. The victim is still receiving treatment at the hospital at this time.

The suspect in this incident has been identified as 69-year-old Charles Leavy.

Leavy was identified early in the investigation as a person of interest and was interviewed by detectives. During this interview Leavy advised that he had fired the gun inside the residence.

Leavy has been charged with First Degree Battery and has been transported to the Pulaski County Jail. He will appear in North Little Rock District court on Thursday, April 25 at 9 a.m.

This investigation is still on-going. Further information will be provided when it becomes available.