LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Cody Hiland, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, and Thomas L. Noyes, Inspector in Charge, Fort Worth Division, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, announced on Wednesday, Oct. 3 the indictment of Stephen Gregory Potts, 46, of Conway, after he allegedly fired multiple shots in a Conway post office.

A federal complaint charging Potts was first issued on Monday, Oct. 1. A federal grand jury then returned an indictment against Potts on Tuesday, Oct. 2 for one count of assaulting a United States Postal Service employee, one count of using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and one count of possessing a firearm in a federal facility.

Potts is currently in custody and will be seen by a United States Magistrate Judge at a later date.

According the allegations in the complaint affidavit, on Sept. 29, Potts, armed with a handgun, entered the Conway Main Post Office around 12 p.m. when there were four employees on duty.

According to witnesses at the scene, Potts initially appeared to be filling out a mailing label. Potts then tried to follow two employees through a workroom door, past the counter. When told he could not go through the door, Potts pulled out a gun and climbed over the counter.

At that point, a supervisor stepped between Potts and the two employees, who left to call 9-1-1 and then hid in a bathroom.

Potts then fired the first shot and attempted to light some mail on fire. According to the complaint affidavit, Potts eventually fired five or six shots, striking no one, but missing the supervisor’s shoulder by six inches.

When Potts walked behind some equipment, the supervisor ran out of the building. Eventually Conway Police officers arrived and took Potts into custody, where he remains.

The maximum penalty for assaulting a United States Postal Employee, is not more than 20 years in prison, not more than three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

The maximum penalty for discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, is not less than 10 years in prison, consecutive to the underlying charge, not more than five years supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

The maximum penalty for possession of a firearm in a federal facility, is not more than five years in prison, not more than three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

This case was investigated by U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Conway Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Jordan Crews.

An indictment or complaint contains only allegations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

