Man kills his mother and 2 others in Pine Bluff stabbings

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — According to the Pine Bluff Police Department, a man has been arrested for three stabbings in Pine Bluff.

Police responded to W. 25th Street on Friday in reference to a welfare check. Upon arrival, police found the bodies of 53-year-old Lisa Allen Moore and an unidentified man.

Police arrested Lisa Allen Moore's son, 19-year-old Michael Moore, at the scene.

Michael Moore was wanted for a stabbing that occurred on New Years Eve, when 33-year-old Sidney Hayes was found stabbed to death outside of a restaurant.

Michael Moore was booked at the Jefferson County Jail for three counts of murder and one count of abuse of a corpse.

