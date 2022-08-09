Man pleads not guilty for attempted murder in Fayetteville probation officer stabbing

According to a report from the Fayetteville Police Department, the officer was attacked and stabbed by Zachry Seward while she was in her office.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On June 28, witnesses told Fayetteville police that they saw a man standing over a woman after she was stabbed inside the drug court on College Avenue.

That man was identified by police as 30-year-old Zachry Seward, who was arrested and charged for attempting to kill his former probation officer.

The officer was taken to the hospital and survived her injuries, but police say based on the evidence at the scene, Seward had tried to kill her because drug court "ruined" his life.

According to the report from the Fayetteville Police Department, the officer was attacked and stabbed by Seward while she was in her office.

Records state that a drug court counselor found Seward standing over the officer holding her by the arms while she was sitting in her desk chair. Several people subdued Seward and handcuffed him. A knife was found on the floor next to the probation officer's desk, the report said.

The officer was stabbed twice in her left leg and once at the base of her skull, behind her right ear.

The woman, whose identity has not been released, was reportedly Seward's corrections officer. He graduated from the drug court program in 2018 and was taken off probation about five months ago, according to police records. There was no reason for Seward to be in the drug court at the time of the stabbing.

Witnesses told police that Seward was yelling that people were "out to get him" and "drones were following him." Records state that he also yelled that drug court "ruined his life" and "was going to pay."

The police report states that Seward said he has been the subject of "continuous surveillance" by drug court and that he did not plan to stop at the building initially.

He was arrested for attempted capital murder and third-degree battery.

On Tuesday, Aug. 9, Washington County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Durrett confirmed that Sward pleaded not guilty.