PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A Pine Bluff man was reportedly stabbed at around 4:40 p.m. this afternoon. The victim was found by officers outside of Oceans Restaurant on East Harding and transferred to a nearby hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Pine Bluff officers responded to the restaurant and found the man suffering from "apparent stab wounds."

No suspect information has been released, and once next of kin has been notified police will release the identity of the victim.

According to Pine Bluff police, this is the city's 29th homicide of the year.