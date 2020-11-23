Man robs Walmart on Baseline Road of nearly $10,000 Saturday night

The Walmart located on Baseline Road was robbed of nearly $10,000 on Saturday, Nov. 21.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Little Rock Police Department, a Walmart located on Baseline Road was robbed of nearly $10,000 on Saturday, November 21.

Officers were dispatched to the Walmart for a robbery call at 11:30 p.m. Saturday night.

When officers arrived, they were advised that a man wearing all black with a black mask and backpack brandished a firearm and grabbed numerous bags of cash as employees were closing the store.

Officers searched the area around the store, but were unable to find the suspect.

A witness told police he was unloading the self checkout machines when the suspect walked by slowly before returning and started to grab the cash.

The witness asked the suspect what he was doing, and then the suspect pulled out a silver handgun and told the witness to "get back and don't do anything."

After the suspect grabbed several bags of money, he immediately ran out of the east side emergency exit and left in an unknown directions and method of travel.

After checking the system, it was estimated that the suspect took approximately $9,030.

Officers put out a description of the suspect and notified the duty supervisor of the situation.

Detectives interviewed all individuals and reviewed the camera footage of the incident.

The crime scene team was reportedly notified, but did not respond due to the suspect not touching any items other than the money.

Officers attempted to fingerprint the emergency door exit, but were unsuccessful.