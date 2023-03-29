Arkansas man sentenced to 40 years, life without parole for 2018 murder

An Arkansas man who was arrested in Iowa has now been sentenced for the 2018 Little Rock murder of a 23-year-old man.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Wednesday afternoon, it was confirmed that Jacovan Bush has been sentenced to life in prison plus forty years without the possibility of parole for the murder of 23-year-old Devon Howard in 2018.

According to reports, on February 15, someone knocked on the door of Howard's apartment and then forced their way in. Witnesses said they heard the suspects demand money and then heard a gunshot.

Howard was later found dead on the apartment floor.

Bush was one of two suspects in the incident with warrants for both capital murder and aggravated robbery.

Reports also stated that shortly after the homicide happened, Bush moved to Cedar Rapids, Iowa. U.S. Marshals found him in January 2020.