CONWAY, Ark. (KTHV) – A Conway jury has handed down a guilty verdict and sentenced a man to death accused of killing a woman at a Days Inn in Conway.

Scotty Ray Gardner, of Mayflower, was found guilty on Monday of capital murder in the death of his girlfriend Susan Stubbs on March 6, 2016.

According to police, 41-year-old Susan Heather Stubbs was found unconscious in a room at Days Inn on Oak Street. When officers arrived, they are said to have found her face down on the floor. Conway police tracked down the man who booked the room, 53-year-old Scotty Gardner. The next morning, Gardner was named as a suspect in Stubbs' death. He was arrested on March 7 in Hot Springs and charged with second-degree murder.

Gardner was on parole at the time of his arrest and has been in the Arkansas Department of Correction twice before. His convictions included criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder, first-degree battery, two weapons charges and a second-degree escape charge. He was last released from prison in December 2014.

Back in 2016, Prosecutor Cody Hiland stated that Gardner and Stubbs were reportedly in a relationship and had been staying at the hotel for several days. Court records showed that Stubbs had previously filed an order of protection for her and her children against Gardner, but later called and asked that the order be dropped. After she did not show up for the hearing, the judge had no choice but to do so. On April 22, 2016, charges against Gardner were officially upgraded to capital murder. In the affidavits, Gardner said his anger took over that day after Stubbs "mouthed off."

Gardner also said he wanted her to be quiet so he grabbed a nearby cord and strangled her.

According to Prosecuting Attorney Carol Crews, jury selection began last week and opening statements started on Monday, August 20, 2018. The prosecution rested around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, August 21. After that, the defense did not call any witnesses. The jury deliberated for about 12 minutes before handing down a guilty verdict. The prosecution is seeking the death penalty in this case. Sentencing begins on Wednesday, August 22.

