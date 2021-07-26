Police: Man shot by North Little Rock officer after fleeing from traffic stop

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to North Little Rock Public Information Officer Sgt. Carmen Helton, a man was shot after he fled from a traffic stop and drew a "weapon from his waistband."
The incident took place in the area of Main Street and Pershing, near a Tropical Smoothie and a gas station.
The man was taken to a nearby hospital where his condition is unknown.
No officers were injured.
Arkansas State Police has arrived at the scene.
