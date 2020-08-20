Man shot at Clinton Elementary School, Sherwood police investigate

According to police, the victim said he was playing basketball with a man Monday night when he got angry and fired one shot at him.

SHERWOOD, Ark. — According to Sherwood police, officers responded to Clinton Elementary School on Monday, August 17 around 8:38 p.m. in reference to a gunshot report.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with a man who said he was playing basketball with a man he didn't know when the man got angry and retrieved a gun from his backpack.

The victim said the man fired one shot, striking him in the hip, and then ran away.

The victim was transported to a Little Rock hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made.