NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - North Little Rock police are investigating a shooting that happened at 3 p.m. today, Sept. 14, at the Eastgate Terrace Housing Project.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the face. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he is currently being treated.

At this time, the police have no suspect, though they don't believe there's any threat to the public.

This story will be updated once more information is released.

