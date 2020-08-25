Man shot in neck while pumping gas at Little Rock convenience store

A 60-year-old man was shot in the neck while pumping gas at a gas station, according to police reports.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to a Little Rock police report, a 60-year-old man was shot in the neck while pumping gas at a gas station.

Officers responded to the 1901 Wright Ave., also the same location of the 'Our Community Market' convenience store, on Monday, August 24 around 9:42 p.m.

Officers spoke with an unidentified witness, who said they heard a gunshot and witnessed an unknown male being picked up by an unknown vehicle. Communications advised the unknown male was a victim in the incident, and dropped off at the hosptial.

When officers arrived at the hosptial, they spoke with the 60-year-old male victim. He said while pumping gas, he began to walk across the parking lot toward the store and heard a gunshot. He told police he began running and did not realize he had been shot in the neck.

The victim said he did not see anyone with a gun or any suspicious vehicles.

The victim told police a stranger picked him up and took him to the hospital.