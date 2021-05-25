Police: Man fatally shot after reportedly breaking into Arkansas home

As a result of the investigation, detectives believe Spencer kicked in the door of the home, then the occupant of the home shot him.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — According to Hot Springs police, officers responded to a home on Third Street around 10 p.m. on May 24 in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found 25-year-old Austin Michael Spencer suffering from a gunshot wound inside the residence.

Shortly after, Spencer was pronounced dead at the scene.

The occupant of the home has not been charged with a criminal offense and an investigative file will be forwarded to the Garland Co. Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for further review.

If anyone has any additional information in reference to this incident, please contact the Hot Springs Police Department Criminal Investigations Division.