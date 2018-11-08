FORREST CITY, Ark. (KTHV/WREG) — The Forrest City Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Saturday morning, August 11.

Forrest City police say a 41-year-old man was shot at the corner of North Powell Street and Williams Avenue.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A source tells WREG that the victim has been identified as Benny Word, and that he had been the victim in another shooting in October.

Forrest City police say they are looking at two people of interest in the homicide.

WREG is working to find out more information.

