Man shot during 'neighbor dispute' in Crawford County

CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Deputies are investigating after a "neighbor dispute" led to a shooting in Crawford County.
Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante says the shooting happened Sunday, Oct. 9, on River Overlook Loop in the Beverly Hills neighborhood just north of Van Buren.
Damante says a man came onto a neighbor's property and "beat" the homeowner. In return, the homeowner shot the man. The man who was shot is alive and was flown to a hospital in Little Rock.
Neither of their identities has been released at this time.
The Crawford County Sheriff's Office has turned the case over to the prosecutor, but investigators do not believe any charges will be filed.
