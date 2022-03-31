Man shot in North Little Rock early Thursday morning

North Little Rock police officers are investigating after a man was shot on the intersection of Lansbrook and East Bethany.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Thursday, March 31, a little after 4:30 a.m., officers with the North Little Rock Police Department responded to the intersection of Lansbrook and E. Bethany after a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene they located a man lying on roadway suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life threatening injuries.

The victim's condition is not known at this time.

Detectives with the North Little Rock Police Department were notified and have responded to the scene to start an investigation.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, contact the North Little Rock Police Department Tip Line at (501) 680-8439 or Detective Coburn at 501-771-7155.