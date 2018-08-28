PINE BLUFF, Ark. (KTHV) - A 26-year-old man was found shot, lying on Poplar Street. He was pronounced dead after an ambulance took him to the hospital.

Police interviewed witnesses and determined that Jamaine Sheperd, 29, was arguing with Corey Pitts, 26, when Pitts was shot.

The altercation appears to have started in a home on the 2800 block of South Poplar Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detective Division at 870-730-2090 or dispatch at 870-541-5300. Information can also be shared via Facebook and Text-a-Tip to 274637 Keyword: PBPD. This is Pine Bluff’s 15th homicide in 2018.

