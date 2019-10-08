JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man checked himself into a hospital after he was shot three times on Saturday but the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says he refuses to tell police when or where it happened.

Police said the victim was shot in the foot, back and abdomen.

After the shooting, the victim parked his car at a Winn Dixie parking lot in the 12300 block of West Sago Avenue in Oceanway. From there, police said the victim called his girlfriend who then took him to a local hospital at around 2:20 p.m. All injuries were non-life-threatening.

First Coast News spotted several bullet holes in the victim's vehicle.

Police said the victim refuses to tell them when or where the shooting happened and what may have sparked it.

Police have not released a name or further details about the victim.