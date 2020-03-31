BAYTOWN, Texas — Harris County Sheriff's investigators say a man showed up at the Baytown police station Tuesday morning to turn himself in on outstanding warrants, then told them his wife might be dead in their home.

Harris County constables went to their home in the 13100 block of Ashley Meadow Lane and found three children under the age of 12 inside. One of them led constables to their mother's body in a bedroom.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez wouldn't say how the woman died, but said it "appears to be a traumatic death." He said they're waiting on a forensics examination to determine her cause of death.

Gonzalez also wouldn't say if the man was responsible, but said her death could be domestic violence-related.

The three children are now with family members, Gonzalez said.

He also said he did not know if police had been called to the house prior to this.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for more information.

