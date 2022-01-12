Man wanted on several counts of attempted murder in North Little Rock

Police say Higgs is considered to be armed and dangerous.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the North Little Rock Police Department, officers are looking for a man wanted for several charges.

Police say 28-year-old Ricky Higgs is wanted on 3 counts of Attempted Capital Murder, 3 counts of a Terroristic Act (NLR), & 2 counts of a Terroristic Act (LR).

Higgs is considered to be armed and dangerous. He lives in Little Rock and was last seen in the 2400 Berkley area.