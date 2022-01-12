Man wanted on several counts of attempted murder in North Little Rock

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the North Little Rock Police Department, officers are looking for a man wanted for several charges.
Police say 28-year-old Ricky Higgs is wanted on 3 counts of Attempted Capital Murder, 3 counts of a Terroristic Act (NLR), & 2 counts of a Terroristic Act (LR).
Higgs is considered to be armed and dangerous. He lives in Little Rock and was last seen in the 2400 Berkley area.
If you know of his whereabouts, contact your local police department, or NLRPD Det. Gibbons at 501-771-7149.