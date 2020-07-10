Man wanted for assaulting an off-duty Little Rock police officer, LRPD says

Police say Christopher Miller assaulted an off-duty officer near Stagecoach and Crystal Valley.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are searching for 24-year-old Christopher Miller.

Police say he assaulted an off-duty officer near Stagecoach and Crystal Valley. He is wanted for 2nd degree battery on a law enforcement officer.

Miller was last seen on Oct. 3, traveling on Crystal Valley on the back of an orange motorcycle with an unknown person.

Police say Miller's hair was significantly shorter than the featured photo.