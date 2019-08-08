CAMDEN, Arkansas — The Camden Police Department along with the Ouachita County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshals Service are working together and seeking information regarding the whereabouts of Jory Worthen, 23, of Bearden.

According to police, they believe Worthen to be in the northwest area of the United States or possibly Canada.

Worthen is wanted for two counts of capital murder for allegedly killing his girlfriend, Alyssa Renee' Cannon, 20, and her son Marshall Braydon Ray Ponder, 4, on June 25, when their bodies were found at the home of Cannon on Ronald Drive in Camden.

Worthen was last seen on Saturday, June 22. His whereabouts are unknown at this time.

Worthen is 6 feet and 2 inches tall, and weighs 157 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes with multiple tattoos. He has tattoos on the underside of both forearms near his elbow and on the underside of his right forearm with the words "Matthew 7-6."

In addition, Worthen has a tattoo on his right hand and chest, one of which is a skull with wings, and also a barbed wire on his left bicep.

If you have any information regarding the location of Worthen, please contact the U.S. Marshals Tip Line at 800-336-0102 or submit tips confidentially online at HERE.

There is a 5,000 reward for information that leads to Worthen's arrest.

