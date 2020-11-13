Man wanted in connection to Garland County homicide

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — According to the Garland County Sheriff's Department, deputies are investigating a homicide that took place on Thursday night.
Deputies responded to a home on Lost Creek Road around 11:58 p.m. on Thursday in reference to a possible injured person.
Upon arrival, deputies located the body of a man, later identified as Derrick Franklin.
During the investigation, deputies say they developed 29-year-old Shane Goines as a person of interest.
Deputies say Goines is approximately 6'0'' and weighs around 210 lbs. He has black hair, brown eyes, and is possibly driving a stolen black and yellow sports-type motorcycle with "Batman" logos on each side, according to the release.
If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Shane Goines they are urged to call the Garland County Sheriff’s Office at 501-622-3660 or Garland County Investigations Division at 501-622-3690.