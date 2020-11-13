Man wanted in connection to Garland County homicide

Deputies are searching for 29-year-old Shane Goines. According to the release, he may be driving a stolen black and yellow motorcycle with "Batman" logos on the side

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — According to the Garland County Sheriff's Department, deputies are investigating a homicide that took place on Thursday night.

Deputies responded to a home on Lost Creek Road around 11:58 p.m. on Thursday in reference to a possible injured person.

Upon arrival, deputies located the body of a man, later identified as Derrick Franklin.

During the investigation, deputies say they developed 29-year-old Shane Goines as a person of interest.

Deputies say Goines is approximately 6'0'' and weighs around 210 lbs. He has black hair, brown eyes, and is possibly driving a stolen black and yellow sports-type motorcycle with "Batman" logos on each side, according to the release.