Little Rock police searching for man wanted for July homicide

Little Rock police are searching for Cedric Qualls in connection to Keyeon Dukes' murder on July 3 just after midnight. They believe he has changed his appearance.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police began investigating a shooting that occurred on July 3, on the 7500 block of I-30 that left 27-year-old Keyeon Dukes dead after being transported to a nearby hospital.

LRPD tweeted Aug. 5 that they are searching for Cedric Qualls, a suspect in Dukes' murder, who they believe has altered his appearance.

Homicide Detectives need your help locating, Cedric Qualls, another suspect wanted in the death of Keyeon Dukes. If you know of Mr. Qualls whereabouts, please contact us at 501-404-3051.



It’s believed Qualls has altered his appearance pic.twitter.com/vnfrrkbey6 — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) July 26, 2021

Following Dukes' death, his family held a balloon release before laying him to rest a week after the shooting.

Dukes was a father to 7-year-old Khalani, 4-year-old Keyeon Jr., and a baby on the way.

"Keyeon had a big heart. He was always the person to tell you you're beautiful and that he loves you," Genett Hood, Dukes' mother, said.

"He was different than everybody else. He had his own swag. He did his own thing and he was going to live life to the fullest."