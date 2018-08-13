A man who escaped the Arkansas State Hospital on Saturday has been captured, according to officials.

On Saturday night, 34-year-old James Barrett escaped from the state hospital. He was awaiting trial on rape charges in Faulkner County and was at the hospital for treatment and evaluation.

Barrett was supposed to be in court Monday morning for the rape charges.

An official with the Marshal Service said Barrett was found at a Motel 6 in downtown Memphis. He was in a vehicle with an unknown woman around 2:15 p.m.

Arkansas State Hospital Police Chief Perry Wyse said the U.S. Marshal Service notified him that Barrett was back in custody.

We will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

