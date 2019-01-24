LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas State Police and Little Rock police are on a manhunt on Green Mountain Dr. in west Little Rock.

Police tell us a state trooper, who was in the area, saw a truck chasing and ramming another car and also heard gunfire.The truck came to a stop, and two people jumped out and tried to run away. One person was caught, one is still on the run.

Police are still looking for the driver and the car that they believe was being shot at.

Officers have also recovered a gun and drugs from the truck.