Sheriff: Child fires BB gun at Crawford Co. Deputies

According to the Crawford County Sheriff, investigators have determined a young boy under 12 years old shot at the deputies with a BB gun.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — On Tuesday night, June 14, Crawford County authorities canceled a manhunt for a suspect they believed to have fired shots at deputies.

The search was focused on an area near the intersection of Old 88 and Big Tree Roads, north of Rudy.

According to Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Demante, two deputies were parked and talking after leaving a call at about 6 p.m. when one was shot at. He says they believed the shot came from the tree line, barely missing the deputy and hitting his patrol car. The deputy was not hurt.

Law enforcement officers and SWAT from across the River Valley responded to the area to search for the shooter.

According to the Crawford County Sheriff, investigators determined a young boy under 12 years old shot at the deputies with a BB gun. According to the sheriff, they are addressing the situation and the investigation is complete.



The sheriff stresses there is no threat to the public.

