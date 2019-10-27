The White County Sheriff's Office is asking that if you do not live northwest of the city of McRae, to avoid the area.

At around 4:30 p.m. this afternoon, police responded to reports of a man trespassing onto a property.

A deputy approached the suspect on foot, to which the suspect fled into a nearby treeline when the deputy heard gunshots he believed were directed at him.

Police say that they are looking for a white male and are unsure of what he was wearing at the time. There is a perimeter set up northwest of the city of McRae.

More on this story as it develops.