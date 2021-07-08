March homicide on Rice Street in Little Rock ruled justified

On March 25, Little Rock police responded to a shooting on Rice Street, where they found 39-year-old Brian Deshaun McDowell unresponsive.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Thursday, March 25, Little Rock police officers responded to a “subject down” call in the 1900 block of Rice Street.

When officers arrived, they entered the residence and discovered a male, later identified as 39-year-old Brian Deshaun McDowell, of Little Rock unresponsive.

Police say it was apparent he died after suffering from a gunshot wound.

After homicide detectives and crime scene search units processed the scene, McDowell’s body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for autopsy.

A suspect was identified, but their name has not been released.

On Thursday, July 8, the homicide was submitted for file review by LRPD Detectives and has been ruled justified by the Prosecuting Attorney.