Crash spills 500 pounds of marijuana onto Missouri highway on 4/20

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. — "You definitely don’t see this every day, but it is 4/20," the Missouri State Highway Patrol tweeted after a crash Wednesday that led to a marijuana bust.

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers responded to a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 Wednesday in Callaway County. Among the bits of plastic and bent metal scattered across the highway, troopers found something else: packaged marijuana.

Not just a little bit, but a lot.

After gathering up all the bags, the highway patrol said the pot weighed in at 500 pounds. All of that marijuana was trying to make its way across Missouri on 4/20, but the trip came to a sudden end after a series of crashes on I-70.

The highway patrol believes a semitrailer driver tried to avoid a previous crash when a pickup truck driver lost control and hit the back of the semitrailer. Another semitrailer went off the road and then hit the pickup truck.

The highway patrol believes all of the marijuana was in the pickup truck, which was occupied by two men and a woman from Mexico. The men were arrested and charged with drug trafficking. All three suffered moderate injuries.