Maumelle police investigating Highway 365 North shooting

An investigation is underway after the Maumelle Police Department responded to a shooting at a home on Highway 365 North on Sunday.

MAUMELLE, Ark. — On Sunday shortly after 1 a.m., the Maumelle Police Department responded to a home on Highway 365 North in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that the suspect had already fled the scene, and two people with injuries were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A person of interest has reportedly been named, and officials are working to locate them.

At this time, officials do not believe there is any current danger to Maumelle citizens.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact the Maumelle Police Department at (501) 851-1337.