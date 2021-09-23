Maumelle man facing 20 years after assaulting flight attendant

Leon Anderson, 40, is facing up to 20 years in prison after sexually assaulting a flight attending during a trip from Charlotte to Little Rock.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Arkansas Department of Justice (DOJ), a Maumelle man has pleaded guilty to assaulting a flight attendant.

The press release states 40-year-old Leon Anderson was a passenger on a flight from Charlotte, North Carolina to Little Rock on February 11, 2020.

Anderson grabbed a flight attendant's leg as he walked by, according to reports. Anderson apologized and said it was a mistake, but moments later, Anderson allegedly "put his arm around the flight attendant's shoulder and attempted to put his hand around his waist while apologizing again."

The flight attendant told Anderson he did not need to apologize any further and continued with his work duties, officials said.

The DOJ said despite his apology, Anderson began making inappropriate, sexual comments to the flight attendant and grabbed the flight attendant two more times in a sexual manner. This is when the flight attendant notified the captain, who notified law enforcement.

You know what's always a bad idea? Assaulting flight attendants aboard any aircraft. JUST DON'T DO IT!



Leon Anderson of Maumelle found this out the hard way. He's now facing up to 20 years in prison!



Anderson was indicted by a federal grand jury on October 6, 2020, with one count of abusive sexual contact on an aircraft.

Wednesday, he pleaded guilty to one count of interference with a flight attendant.

United States District Judge James M. Moody, Jr. will sentence Anderson at a later date.

His crime could land him in prison for up to 20 years and a fine of not more than $250,000.