MAUMELLE, Ark. — Maumelle police were dispatched to the Edgehill Cove apartment complex after receiving reports of two male suspects involved in a shooting at the apartment buildings.

No injuries have been reported. "A perimeter has been established and officers are doing a thorough search for the suspects," MPD said in a statement.

Police ask anyone with additional information to contact the Maumelle Police Department at (501) 851-1337.