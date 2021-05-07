Maumelle high school teacher under investigation for sex with underage student

There have been several allegations against an 11th-grade teacher at Maumelle High School of having sex with a student, who is under the age of 18.

Police say they began looking into allegations against the teacher on Thursday, May 6, and were at Maumelle High School all day conducting the investigation.

According to the arrest report, there were several allegations against the teacher, an 11th grade teacher at Maumelle High School, of having sex with a student, who is under the age of 18.

The report states that two other students told officers that “they were sure [the teacher] was in a dating relationship and having sex” with a student.

One of the students said they had seen the teacher passing notes with the student she was in a relationship with by writing on a sticky note, putting it in the trashcan, and having the minor read, reply, and put the sticky note back in the trashcan for her to then retrieve again.

A witness told police that the teacher gave him her phone to respond to messages from men on a dating app. While on her phone, the student located messages from the student who was believed to be in a relationship with the teacher.

The student said the teacher responded to a text with “do you wanna breakup?” And that the underage student reportedly replied that he “couldn’t do it anymore."

Another student allegedly was able to record several students confronting the teacher about the inappropriate relationship, and in the recording, detectives state that she can be heard saying “things got a little blurry” with the student, but never outright admitted to a sexual relationship.

According to detectives, the student in the relationship with the teacher stated he had gone over to her house twice in Little Rock, where they “had sex both times.”

The student also stated that the two had kissed while at school, as well as her reportedly showing him a nude photo of her on her phone.

No charges have been filed by Maumelle police due to the alleged misconduct happening outside of its jurisdiction.

The department has sent files over to Little Rock police and Pulaski County prosecutors, who will make the decision on whether or not to press charges.