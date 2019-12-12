MAYFLOWER, Ark — According to the Mayflower Police Chief, a body was found today at around 1:30 p.m. Thursday whom they believe to be a man they have been looking for since yesterday morning.

Police said they were in a chase Wednesday night with the man when he got away.

The man is described as a "male in late 30s and early 40s" who was suspected of stealing a vehicle, according to reports.

Mayflower police are investigating the stolen vehicle, while the Faulkner County Sheriff's Office will investigate the death.

Despite Mayflower police identifying the man from a previous pursuit, the Faulkner County Sheriff said his death still sparks some questions.

"We are anxious to figure out what the situation is and why this gentleman was out here," said Sheriff Ryals.

The sheriff also has expressed concerns about law enforcement investigating the case due to drivers on the busy highway not yielding, causing a safety concern.

More on this story as it develops.