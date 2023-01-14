Faulkner County, Mayflower police investigate shooting

The Faulkner County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect believed to be a black male wearing a blue hoodie and driving a silver or gray four-door car.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: Faulker County sheriffs responded to a shooting on the westbound ramp of I-40 in Mayflower at approximately 12:20 p.m. on Saturday.

According to the Faulkner County Sheriff's Office, multiple shots were fired and a male victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The current condition of the male victim is unknown at this time.

The Mayflower Police Department currently looking for a suspect and is using the public for assistance. Police believe the suspect to be a black male wearing a blue hooding and driving a silver or gray four-door car.

Anyone who has information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Mayflower Police Department at (501) 470-1000.

The Faulkner County Sheriff's Office and the Mayflower Police Department are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon near the Mayflower exit along I-40.

Authorities secured the scene and said, "there is no evidence to suggest a threat to the public at this time." However, the investigation is ongoing.

The sheriff's office has not shared if anyone was injured. We are working to gather additional details.

The westbound ramp reopened around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.