Former Mayflower High Art teacher Jessica Kaplan, 33, must register as a sex offender and serve 10 years probation for having sexual intercourse with a student on two separate occasions, according to the case affidavit.

Mayflower police arrested Kaplan in May 2018 for "alleged sexual contact with a student." The student was 17-years-old at the time.

The school resource officer was told about the relationship by the student's father who had found evidence of inappropriate content in his son's phone text messages, reports say.

Court documents say that the first sexual encounter was in Kaplan's classroom and the second was in her car after a band concert at Mayflower Middle School when she picked up the male student to give him a ride home.

At the time of Kaplan's arrest, her profile on the Mayflower High School website says that she married her high school sweetheart.

