'It’s unacceptable': Mayor Frank Scott speaks on shootings in Little Rock

After a weekend of violent crimes in Little Rock that left two teenagers injured and one 19-year-old dead, Mayor Frank Scott Jr. is speaking out about the violence.

The 19-year-old was fatally shot on the 200 block of 4th street on Sunday while the two teenagers were injured during a shooting in the River Market Saturday night.

"LRPD is actively working leads to bring to justice those responsible for the senseless shootings and homicide this weekend near a downtown club involving a 13-year-old, 15-year-old, and 19-year-old. Gun violence takes an immeasurable toll, and my prayers are with the victims and their families."

He expressed that violent acts of crime rip apart families and also ruin lives.

"It’s unacceptable. And it’s my priority to stop it. We are utilizing targeted patrol, standing up our Real Time Crime Center, providing additional funding for intervention programs as part of a holistic and comprehensive approach to making our city safer," he said.

Mayor Frank Scott Jr. is hopeful that the Real Time Crime Center, will help prevent crimes in the city.

While overall crime is down in Little Rock, homicide rates are up 13%.