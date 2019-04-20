LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Mayor Frank Scott Jr. has released a statement over the prosecuting attorney's decision to not file charges in the February 22 officer-involved shooting of Bradley Blackshire.

In his statement, Mayor Scott reminds the public that there is a Little Rock mother who continues to grieve over the loss of her son.

"I have prayed with her this afternoon, and will continue to pray for her peace, strength and comfort during this time of sorrow," Mayor Scott said.

The mayor says that he understands the range of emotions that today's decision stirred because he shares the same pain and frustration.

"However, I personally ask that the citizens of Little Rock remain peaceful."

According to the statement, the Internal Affairs investigation to determine policy violations or disciplinary action will be decided within two weeks.