Investigators say Sharon Fleming, Brandon Carter, and Kanisha Harris were responsible for John Bulmanski when he suffered a broken neck while being transported.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An investigation by Special Agents with the Medicaid Fraud Control Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment and arrest of three caregivers in the death of a 59-year-old patient.

On September 4, 2019, after receiving information from the Division of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities, Agents began investigating an incident involving a TennCare recipient who sustained life-threatening, unreported injuries. On June 25, 2019, John Bulmanski (12/30/60) was critically injured while being transported by staff of a Cordova care facility. His injuries were not reported at the time. The next morning, he was taken to a hospital where it was discovered he suffered a broken neck. Mr. Bulmanski died from complications due to his injuries on April 28, 2020.

During the course of the investigation, Agents developed information indicating Sharon Fleming (DOB: 1/3/60), Brandon Carter (DOB: 12/18/94), and Kanisha Harris (DOB: 8/2/90), all of Memphis, were responsible for the patient at the time of his injury.