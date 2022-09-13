Prosecutors, defense agree to not speak publicly about Memphis shooting spree case

Ezekiel Kelly, 19, still currently only faces one charge of first-degree murder. More charges are expected soon.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Prosecutors and defense agreed Tuesday morning to not speak publicly about the case against the man accused of going on a deadly shooting spree in Memphis.

Under the agreement, which is essentially a gag order, the only public comments from attorneys and those involved in the case will be those made in the courtroom.

Ezekiel Kelly, 19, still currently only faces one charge of first-degree murder for the death of Dewayne Tunstall, who was killed about 1 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 – hours before Memphis Police issued a warning to the public about the spree. Prosecutors and MPD said that charges for the others killed and injured are expected in the coming days.

Kelly's next court appearance is set for Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at 9 a.m. He remains in jail without bond.

Memphis Police first warned people in Memphis to be on the lookout for Kelly at 7 p.m. Sept. 7 after a citizen alerted them of a Facebook Live which they said showed Kelly shooting people at random. MPD said the random shooting rampage began as early as 4:38 p.m.

In total, police said three people were killed and three injured before Kelly was taken into custody.