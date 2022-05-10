Memphis woman pleads guilty to kidnapping Hot Springs teen

On Wednesday, October 5, a Memphis woman pleaded guilty to her role in the kidnapping of a 17-year-old Hot Springs girl on April 18, 2022.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — On Wednesday, October 5, a Memphis woman pleaded guilty during U.S. District Court in Hot Springs for her role in the kidnapping of a 17-year-old Hot Springs girl on April 18, 2022.

20-year-old Dayla Diane Ferrer appeared before Judge Susan O. Hickey and entered a guilty plea to one count of aiding and abetting kidnapping, which is punishable with up to life in prison.

In exchange, the prosecution dropped the charge of conspiracy to commit kidnapping as part of her plea agreement.

As of Wednesday, Ferrer's accomplice, 38-year-old Samuel Wayne Bolling Jr. of Nashville, will stand trial in federal court on kidnapping and conspiracy charges on November 29.

Ferrer and Bolling were indicted on the charges on June 15 by a federal grand jury.

Ferrer appeared with her attorney, Deputy Public Defender Morse Gist.

Her trial was originally set for August 29, but the case was continued to November 29 following a motion by Gist.

Ferrer signed an agreement on Friday, September 30 that stated her intention to plead guilty to aiding and abetting kidnapping on Wednesday, October 5.

By pleading guilty to Count 2, Ferrer faces the following maximum penalties:

A Mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of 20 years

A Maximum term of imprisonment of life

A fine of up to $250,000

Both imprisonment and fine

A term of supervised release for not less than 5 years up to life after release from prison

A possibility of going back to prison if the Defendant violates the conditions of supervised release

A special assessment of $100.00 for the count of conviction

A statewide AMBER Alert was issued for the missing teen on the morning of April 19, 2022, after she was reportedly abducted around 9:15 p.m. the previous night from the downtown area while leaving her workplace.

According to a release from the Hot Springs Police Department, she was found shortly before 3:30 p.m. on the 19th at the 4700 block of Central and was transported to a local hospital.

Officials have confirmed that Ferrer and Bolling made an agreement to kidnap the victim in an attempt to extort money from her relatives.

Ferrer approached a teenage girl in downtown Hot Springs and stopped her to ask for directions.

During the interaction, the girl entered Ferrer's vehicle, where she was immediately attacked and restrained by Bolling.

Ferrer drove them out of the downtown area while Bolling used the victim's cell phone to communicate with one of her relatives.

Bolling demanded, that they be paid no less than $10,000 in cash, or she would be sold to human sex traffickers or "cut up into little pieces and disposed of in a lake".

Bolling also threatened her relatives not to contact any law enforcement officials or seek help.

After the conversation ended, Bolling turned off the cell phone and discarded it.

Ferrer and Bolling took the girl to a resort in Hot Springs, Arkansas, where they were residing, and restrained her in their living quarters for the remainder of April 18, 2022, until the following day, April 19, 2022.

Following an investigation, Bolling and Ferrer were deemed suspects and arrested shortly after.

Ferrer later openly admitted to her voluntary participation in the kidnapping for the purpose of monetary gain.