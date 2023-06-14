Over $8.5 million worth of drugs seized by Arkansas State Police during two traffic stops

During the last week, Arkansas State Police have taken over $8.5 million worth of drugs off the streets during two traffic stops on I-40.

ARKANSAS, USA — More than $8 million worth of illegal drugs were taken off the streets in the last week by Arkansas state troopers. Even they admit how it's unusual for them to remove that much in such a short time frame.

Arkansas State police are continuing to take action on this ongoing problem and people like Kari Clay explained that they are happy to see progress being made.

"We're not ahead of the problem yet, but we're working there," Clay said.

Getting illegal drugs off the street is something has been very passionate about because she said her daughter, Elli Bryde died from Fentanyl poisoning in August 2021 just before her senior year of high school.

"It's killing an entire generation," Clay added. "Those counterfeit pills are made with like analogs of fentanyl, it's not hospital-grade fentanyl. all these are analogs that are mixed up that are very hard to detect, and even more deadly."

Clay also said it's good to see state police taking action to seize these deadly drugs because she doesn't want anyone else to lose a loved one.

"Those kids don't even know what they're giving out. And so it was traumatic to lose my daughter. Absolutely. But it's also traumatic for the other kids that were involved and had no idea what they had been given by very organized drug dealers," she described.

Arkansas State Police Sergeant Zach Owens shared that it is an accomplishment any time there's a drug bust— big or small.

"We swore into this agency to protect the lives of Arkansas. So anytime we see this removal of this amount of illegal drugs coming off your interstates it makes you feel good," Sgt. Owens said.

This week and last week, ASP removed $2 million worth of Fentanyl and over $6 million worth of Cocaine in traffic stops on Interstate 40.

"Interstate 40 is a major thoroughfare through Arkansas, our suspects are usually traveling from into Arkansas and out of Arkansas. So it's an interstate that definitely we control and monitor," Sgt. Owens explained.

"That's exactly what we need to be doing. It needs to not be out there and not be available," Clay said.

Clay said that she's dedicated to spreading awareness about the dangers of Fentanyl and hopes to initiate change statewide through her organization, FIX.

Attorney General Tim Griffin took to social media on Wednesday to ask federal lawmakers to pass the "Halt Fentanyl Act" which would designate all Fentanyl as a Schedule I drug.