Mills middle, high schools on lockdown after phone threat

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Pulaski County Special School District announced that Mills Middle School and Mills High School were both placed on lockdown due to a "threat."
According to the district, the threat was received by phone as the front office reported it roughly 20 minutes now.
School officials said that police are en route to the school and that people should avoid heading to the school for the moment.
There's currently no information at this time, but PCSSD said that they'll provide more information as it becomes available.
