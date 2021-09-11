Missing Stuttgart woman's case raises more questions than answers 6 years later

On April 19, 2015, Michelle Owens stopped answering her phone. That night, her family went to the police to report her missing and police told them to wait.

And her sister Katherine Johnson Walker said her voice was just as recognizable, adding, "When you see Michelle, she on that phone. Everybody know Michelle. Michelle talking talking, talking talking."

Her neighbor Joe Alexander, Jr. shared, "She spoke to everybody and laughed. You know, she was a familiar face around the city of Stuttgart.”

She often went by her middle name, Michelle, and her friends and family say she was hard to miss.

"Everybody’s calling Michelle's phone. Michelle’s phone’s going straight to voicemail and everything. So we all went to the police station that night and we told them, 'we can’t find Michelle, Michelle’s not answering her phone.'"

But her sister says when no one could reach her later that night, panic set in.

At 40-years-old, Michelle had a mental disability. Her family described her having the mental state of a child, so missing even one phone call was out of her character.

"You know, she said she was good. I said, 'Okay, I'll talk to you later.' And she said, 'Okay.' And that’s like, the last time I talked to Michelle," Katherine said.

On April 19, 2015, after an afternoon call with her sister, Michelle stopped answering her phone.

Her sister remembers that fateful day well, "It was a Sunday. And that was like, the last time we see Michelle or heard from Michelle."

: Discrepancies of police investigation

That frustration came when Katherine says the police told them they would have to wait 48 hours before taking any action. An irritation shared by Michelle’s neighbor Joe.

"Michelle has some slight disability, you know what I'm saying? And so, we felt like they should [have] probably immediately, you know, jumped on the situation and not made the family have to wait a couple of days before they could do the official police report," he said.

The delay is something the department press officer Eric Mahfouz said is protocol with any case.

“...they still want to follow the 48-hour procedure and make sure that you check with everybody that's been in their circle, and all that kind of stuff," Mahfouz said.

And while up to the discretion of the officer, any delay technically goes against Arkansas code 12-12-205 (2015) that states, “No law enforcement agency shall delay an investigation or entry of missing persons information based on an agency rule or policy which specifies an automatic waiting period.”

Even still, according to the Stuttgart Daily Leader, SPD said they were still not treating Michelle’s case as a missing persons report but rather a welfare concern. This was five days after the family says they first went to the police station to report her missing.

Three days later— eight days after the family's reported attempt at filing a missing report— a silver alert was issued.

However, Stuttgart police maintain that the alert went out as soon as the case file was opened, a date the department hasn't independently disclosed, along with the timeline of the investigation.

Mahfouz said the reason the discrepancies can't be confirmed is that he was told it would impair the ongoing investigation.

"The reported timelines of her disappearance and who provides them give police a better idea of when she went missing and who is telling the truth," he said in a response to questions surrounding the contradictories of when she was last seen.

“As far as anybody can tell, all of the proper police procedures were followed. Maybe not to the timeline that everybody would want. But, you know, this is reality," Mahfouz said.