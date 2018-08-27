HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KTHV) - On Wednesday, Aug. 29, the Garland County Sheriff’s Department received confirmation from the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory that a burned body discovered in Lowe Cemetery in Royal, Arkansas was the body of missing 80-year old Betty Slaughter.

According to a press release, Sheriff Mike McCormick said that the Garland County Sheriff’s Office received information that Slaughter went missing on Tuesday, Aug. 21 from her home in Garland County.

Investigators found evidence at the home that made them suspect she was a victim of foul play.

The exact cause of death has not been determined but investigators are hopeful to have that report in the very near future.

Investigators have been working this case as a Homicide investigation from the beginning.

A person of interest is in custody on unrelated charges. Investigators will consult with Michelle Lawrence, Garland County Prosecuting Attorney before related charges are filed.

Sheriff McCormick would like the public to know that this case is still very active and ongoing so limited information will be released at this time.

Anyone with any information should contact the Garland County Sheriff’s Office at 501-622-3660.

© 2018 KTHV