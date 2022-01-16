Missing juvenile from New Hampshire found in Arkansas, multiple arrested

According to Jacksonville police, at least 4 were arrested on several counts of drug and weapon charges. The juvenile was transported to DHS.

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — According to Jacksonville police, a traffic stop led to multiples arrests along with locating a missing juvenile out of New Hampshire.

An individual was cited for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and released to the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office for a felony Theft of Property warrant.

Another individual was transported the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility (PCRDF) on charges of Possession with Purpose to Deliver Sch. II (Meth or Cocaine), Possession with Purpose to Deliver Sch. IV, Possession with Purpose of Deliver Sch. VI and cited for Driving on Suspended Driver’s License, Fail to Register, No Insurance, Fictitious Tags.

A third individual was transported to PCRDF and a felony FTA warrant out of their department.

A fourth individual was arrested and a federal warrant for Possession of Firearm by Certain Person.