Melissa Towne, 37, brought her unresponsive daughter to the hospital with a bag around her head after she used it to suffocate her.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOMBALL, Texas — A woman accused of killing her 5-year-old daughter in Tomball is charged with capital murder, according to documents.

Graphic warning: Some people may find the details of this story disturbing.

Melissa Towne, 37, was charged after she confessed to the killing during questioning on Sunday. She waived her right to face a judge Monday morning and had her bond set at $15 million.

In court, it was revealed that Towne made a conscious decision to end her daughter's life. Records show she took the child to the woods at Spring Creek Park. Towne said her daughter was evil and didn't want to deal with her anymore.

She told her daughter to get on her knees while pulling a knife out of her bag. Towne's daughter fought back and said she had been good. That's when Towne slit her 5-year-old's throat. When she didn't die, Towne put a trash bag on her head to suffocate and strangle her for approximately 30 to 45 minutes, according to court documents. A knife was found in Towne's pocket.

According to investigators, Towne drove her daughter to a Tomball emergency room and asked hospital staff for a wheelchair for her child, telling the staff her daughter's body was hurting.

An ER nurse walked out to the Towne's Jeep and discovered the little girl wrapped in plastic and a bag. Investigators said she had visible cuts to her neck and doctors pronounced her dead minutes later.

Investigators said Towne admitted to Tomball police that she killed her daughter at Spring Creek Park before driving her to the hospital, but authorities said they weren't able to find any signs of a crime scene there.

In court, it was also revealed that Towne is not the custodial parent. KHOU 11 reached out to Child Protective Services to see if Towne had any history with them, but we have not heard back.

They also said they have the name of the girl's father and are reaching out to him and other possible family members for more information.