Police: Shooting leaves one person dead, one injured in Monroe County

Arkansas State Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and a second person wounded in Monroe County.

MONROE COUNTY, Arkansas — Arkansas State Police were contacted by Monroe County police officers to investigate a shooting that happened Dec.10th.

According to reports, the incident took place at an apartment complex in Monroe County over the afternoon.

Multiple people were involved in an argument that later escalated to gunfire, leaving one person dead and another resident wounded.

Reports say that 23-year-old Tyquan Parks died at a Stuttgart hospital and that the other resident remains in a Little Rock hospital.

According to reports, the investigation produced enough evidence for authorities to issue arrest warrants for 19-year-old Rydarius Craig and Christopher Howton, with charges of first-degree murder and first-degree battery.

An arrest of Howton was made last night and he remains in custody at the Monroe County Detention Center.