MORENO VALLEY, Calif. — A 13-year-old middle school student has died after he was "brutally attacked" during a fight on campus, CBS Los Angeles reported.

The boy is being identified only as Diego. The outlet said the boy's head hit a concrete pillar after he was punched by another boy during the fight.

According to the Moreno Valley Sheriff's Station, two people are in custody at the Riverside County Juvenile Hall and are "facing prosecution for this assault."

Diego's family said they plan to donate the boy's organs to "transform this tragedy into the gift of life for other children," the Riverside County Sheriff's Office said.

A vigil was held Wednesday night at Landmark Middle School where Diego was a student. CBS Los Angeles said the grief turned to anger toward Superintendent Dr. Martinrex Kedziora.

Some people at the vigil called for Kedziora's resignation for what they said was a lack of action to curb an ongoing bullying problem.

The outlet said a memorial was set up at the school's gates, where the attack was recorded on cell phone video.

Both sheriff's departments posted the following statement on their Facebook pages:

"Violence in the communities served by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department will not be tolerated, especially involving our youth. Anyone with further information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Investigator Joshua Manjarrez at 951-955-2777, assigned to the Central Homicide Unit or Investigator John Tometich at 951-486-6700, assigned to the Moreno Valley Sheriff’s Station Investigation Bureau."

